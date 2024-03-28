Couple buys north Derbyshire cafe which hosted their wedding reception

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter and Amanda Tyksinski are the new proprietors of the business in Old Bolsover Yard, off Castle Street, which they have opened under the name of Castle Tea Rooms.

Amanda said: “We had our wedding reception at The Coffee Cup in May last year. We loved it sooo much that when the cafe came up for sale, we thought about buying it but someone beat us to it. However, when that deal fell through, we jumped straight in.

"We had to rename it because the owner had another Coffee Cup in Clowne.”

The newcomers to the catering industry have been shown the ropes of running the cafe by the previous owner who is a friend of theirs. Amanda said: "We are keeping the same kind of menu and have even retained the same staff to ensure everyone benefits and doesn’t lose this great meeting and eating place.”