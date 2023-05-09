Amanda Boler has selected cousins, friends and children to be bridal attendants for her marriage to Piotr (Peter) Tyksinski at Bolsover Parish Church on Saturday, May 13.

At 81 years old, Maureen Coupe will be the eldest bridesmaid and Janice Tilley, who is 80, will be chief bridesmaid. Seven-year-old Scarlett Morgan will be the youngest bridesmaid, followed by Phoebe Lees Holt who is eight.

Amanda said: “Among the bridesmaids are my cousins Joy Goodwin and Carol Horwood. My aunt, Hazel Davies, will give me away.”

Several of her attendants have worked with Amanda on the ongoing Fame, Fashion and Fortune (FFF) project to recreate the costumes of influential woman who have shaped Bolsover’s history. Amanda said: “The idea of having all the FFF ladies as bridesmaids is my way of thanking them for their help and letting them know what a great gang of friends they are.”

Friends have ensured that everything is in place for Amanda and her bridesmaids to look their best on the big day. Amanda said: “My wedding dress is gorgeous but sadly was too big for me. The day was saved by Christine Audoire, another member of the FFF team, an accomplished and talented seamstress. The bridesmaids will be wearing dusky pink and sparkles."Bolsover is a fantastic place to live with great community spirit. All the food is being prepared by the ladies of the Coffee Cup, our local cafe, and produced and bought locally. Peter’s wedding ring came from the Cornerstone Jewellers on Cotton Street and all my flowers are coming from Happy Roots on Oxcroft Estate. The photographer is a local woman who is just starting out with her business, Annie May Jones, and 90% of the guests either live in or originally come from Bolsover.”

The 2pm ceremony will be witnessed by 100 invited guests, several of whom are coming from Poland where Peter lived before moving to the United Kingdom 15 years ago. Wedding photographs will be taken at Bolsover Castle and the after-church party will be at Old Bolsover Yard.

Thirteen has proved a lucky number for the couple so it’s fitting that is the date in May that they get married.

Peter, a divorcee who has two sons, first met Amanda 13 months after her husband had passed away. Their initial meeting was at Bolsover Castle where they had their first date on November 13.

Amanda said: “After 13 months of dating, Peter started asking me to marry him and I said no, as I didn't think we were at that stage yet. He kept asking and 13 months later (after another close friend had died) I said yes as I realised how short life is. He asked my aunt’s permission to marry me as both my parents are dead and when she said she agreed, he formally proposed on one knee in her kitchen!"

She added: “My first wedding was almost 40 years ago and was a simple civil wedding so this one will be totally different but just as happy. We will be going on honeymoon but not immediately as we will have visitors staying after the wedding.”