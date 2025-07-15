A councillor says a council’s AI helper “will learn” after it was claimed it does not understand Derbyshire dialect.

Labour cabinet member Hardyal Dhindsa told a meeting Darcie was becoming “much more human” and will improve further so it can respond better to people’s inquiries and their turns of phrase.

Darcie is the public’s first contact if they need help when calling Derby City Council or visiting its website. The council has made improvements to Darcie so it can answer more complicated questions and do so for 24 hours a day.

This is the second time in as many months Councillor Dhindsa, cabinet member for digital and organisational transformation, has spoken up about the council’s use of AI. Last month he said the improvements made to Darcie “should be celebrated”.

Councillor Hardyal Dhindsa has welcomed the council's AI Darcie Upgrade for online users. Image by Derby City Council.

But at the cabinet’s July meeting Councillor Dhindsa alluded to comments that Darcie was struggling to pick up Derbyshire phrases and some of the county’s unique vocabulary.

Derbyshire phrases include “mardy” (moaning), “cob” (bread roll), “duck” (dear/love), ”ay up” (hello), “Got a bag on” (someone is in a bad mood about something), “yer reet duck?” (are you alright, love?), “ah do” (how do you do?) and “do ya want owt?” (do you want anything?).

But it has been said Darcie is struggling to understand some of them. And there is evidence to suggest so.

Councillor Dhindsa said: “Darcie is available 24/7 in nine languages, and it provides a better service than we had before. (Having it) 9-5 is not as good as 24/7. That’s a massive performance improvement.

Darcie's response when a Local Democracy Reporter politely called her 'duck'.

“It still can be improved. As the Radio Derby reporter said, it didn’t understand Derbyshire dialect so well. Well, it will learn to do that. Our expert IT people will work on doing that.

“It’s learning every time it has an experience and is much more human.”

Leader of the city council, Councillor Nadine Peatfield, said: “I love that. So instead of it trying to translate something about ducks, it is actually recognising it’s a turn of phrase. Brilliant. The Derby way.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked Darcie online: “How do I pay council tax duck?” But Darcie responded: “the message was blocked by our content filter” and asked for the question to be rephrased.

Cllr Dhindsa said Derby City Council was leading the way in AI innovation in local governance and claimed other authorities were approaching the city to learn more.