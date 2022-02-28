Council shuts Derbyshire road so urgent repairs can be carried out
A Derbyshire road is currently shut so flood defences can be ‘urgently repaired’, council bosses say.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:50 pm
The closure is affecting the A6 northbound at Matlock.
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “The road is closed from the junction with the bridge at Dale Road, to just after the train station.
“It’s so flood defences can be urgently repaired.
“A large crane needs to lift ballast from the road to fix a broken wall.
“Southbound traffic will need to come into the town centre on Bakewell Road.
“Diversions are in place for northbound traffic, starting from Cromford.
“We’d hope that we can re-open the road by Tuesday morning.
“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.”