Council invests millions to increase footfall in Chesterfield town centre - after pub owner calls for investment

Concerns that shoppers are deserting Chesterfield because of parking charges, empty stores and vacant market stalls have been addressed by a leading councillor.

The number of empty market stalls in Chesterfield is cause for concern in a town that has had a market for 800 years.

Peter Jones, owner of the Spread Eagle pub which shut this month due to the economic climate, called for investment to regenerate the once thriving visitor destination. His comments sparked a fierce reaction on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page.

Enid Ward posted: “Parking charges, business rates, empty market stalls, hit and miss bus services have kept locals and visitors away from Chesterfield.

Ian Bedford commented: “Parking fees in Chesterfield are expensive. Chesterfield has lost its curb appeal.

Joy Trickett wrote: “Chesterfield is a market town. The council should lower the rent for stallholders, attracting more artisan market days, Christmas markets and theme days.

Ian Taylor said “Parking fees have definitely helped the decline but the number of winos, drug users and beggars make it very unappealing to even walk through town.

Philip Cousin suggested: “The retail area needs to shrink and become better quality, more of a destination and a place where families can go and feel safe, with attractive events.”

A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Peter Jones said that a strategy needs to be drawn up to attract people to the town and make sure they stay. He said: "Why would you come to the town centre when there’s nothing there? I would like to know what the council’s plans are, what forward thinking they’ve got to bring the town back to how it should be."

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We are investing in our town and working with partners to help create an attractive environment. Businesses based in the town centre also need residents to support them, because without this they could disappear from our high street.

"We are investing millions of pounds across the town centre with the aim of increasing footfall to ensure businesses can continue to thrive. Our Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project will start on site in 2024 and create enhanced public spaces which will be complemented by the multi-million-pound renovation of Stephenson Memorial Hall into a world class theatre and museum. Investments like these will help secure the future of Chesterfield town centre as a place to live, work, shop and socialise for generations to come.

“We are working to develop our 2024 events programme supported by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. We are also working with private sector partners like Peddler Market to support events in the town centre that will increase footfall and encourage more people to visit.

“We’ve also been allocated a further £20 million from the Government through their long-term plan for towns, we’ll be working through the details of how this funding can be used in the new year and working with stakeholders to ensure it can benefit the town centre.