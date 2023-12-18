A business boss who closed down his Chesterfield pub has called for investment in the town centre.

The Spread Eagle, Chesterfield closed its doors earlier this month because of the economic climate.

Peter Jones is a director of Midall and Stones Property Services Ltd, owners of The Spread Eagle on Beetwell Street which shut its doors earlier this month. Energy price hikes and the cost of living crisis were factors which influenced the move.

“I was very sad to close it down – it’s devastated me," said Peter. “We haven't gone bankrupt, we don't owe anyone any money. It's a case of closing the business in the economic climate. it’s another blow to the town centre.”

A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Peter said that a strategy needs to be drawn up to attract people to the town and make sure they stay. He said: "Why would you come to the town centre when there’s nothing there? I would like to know what the council’s plans are, what forward thinking they’ve got to bring the town back to how it should be.

"We’ve had people come to stay for the weekend, checked in for an hour or two and then left because the town is in such a state.

"We’ve got one of the oldest markets in the country but no market. The busiest day for the market is the flea market on Thursdays. Bolsover had a Christmas market with 130 stalls – what are we doing?

“People can't park their cars for nothing because the car parks are all charged. M&S have moved to Ravenside where people can park two hours for free.

"Flats are being developed in the town centre but where are people going to eat and drink?”

“The hospitality industry is on its knees. The government should be helping with the VAT on food - 20% VAT on food is ridiculous.”

His company bought The Spread Eagle in 2018 and spent £500,000 on renovations which included creating six letting rooms above the Grade II listed pub which was built in the 1840s. Peter said: “It was in a state – the brewery hadn't spent any money on it for a few years. We wanted to put it back to how it should be and make it last for another 150 years.”

Three months after reopening, the pub and luxurious b ‘n’ b accommodation were forced to close under the Covid lockdown.

Latterly, the business has seen a 150 percent hike in its gas and electricity bills and matters have been exacerabated by the cost of living crisis.