A Christian bookshop in a Derbyshire town that said it didn’t want a Pride flag outside it may soon have an LGBTQ+ parade passing it every year and be surrounded by rainbows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matlock Town Council installed a series of flags along its main thoroughfares earlier this month, including several rainbow Pride flags.

One such Pride flag, among the many Union Jacks, Derbyshire county flags, and St George’s flags, was erected above the Cornerstone Christian Bookshop in Dale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It promptly opposed the flag due to it sitting contrary to the beliefs of the trustees who run it, and it was removed based on this objection, Cllr Marilyn Franks, the new Matlock Mayor, has confirmed.

Matlock Town Council installed a series of flags along its main thoroughfares earlier this month, including several rainbow Pride flags.

Since then, Cllr Franks has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service, that the town council has been inundated with requests from shop owners specifically for Pride flags to be installed above their premises.

Alongside this, Cllr Franks said a group had now been formed to look at organising an annual Matlock Pride event, including a parade, which she said would have her full support and that of the town council.

She said the issue had “got a little bit out of hand” and “has now grown arms and legs” but said it has started a welcome debate about inclusion in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Franks said: “Matlock is quite a proud, inclusive town. Ten days ago the boys (at the town council) put the flags up, which were approved in the budget last year.

The Cornerstone Bookshop is run by a charitable trust in association with local churches. (Image: Google)

“There was an objection from the Christian bookshop that they didn’t want a rainbow flag above their shop, so it was taken down.

“This has then spread on social media and got a little bit out of proportion.

“It is a bit concerning because the churches in our area are inclusive and we have no issues and neither do the churches. We work with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a proud and inclusive town and we welcome anybody and everybody, but if a shop is saying they don’t want a Pride flag then they don’t need to have one, we don’t have enough for everybody anyway.

“The churches are inclusive but there are a few individuals who are more fundamental in their beliefs, but I know it is just a tiny minority.

“Matlock has possibly been a sleepy backwater and it is coming into the 21st century.

“It is a small town and very proud of its heritage and it welcomes all – that is all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cornerstone Christian Bookshop was approached for comment but has not yet responded.

Katie Abey, an artist who runs the shop next to Cornerstone, “bizarre bazaar” Punnydukes, has responded by inviting residents to draw rainbows on the cobblestones outside her premises, with a “spread the rainbow” event this weekend.

A large Dalek statue from Doctor Who outside the shop is painted in rainbow colours and rainbows adorn the shop’s windows.

People are also being encouraged to donate to draw “virtual rainbows” in support, with all money going to charity the Albert Kennedy Trust, which provides housing and support for LGBTQ+ people aged 16-25. As of this article’s publication, she has helped raise £450.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Abey said: “It’s nice to see how people have reacted to it. I feel like people get really emotional and have strong feelings about it and it is nice when they can feel they can put that into something and come together as a community.

“It is really nice to have such a positive outcome to what was a bit of a rubbish thing.

“When we saw the flags put up it was a nice, pleasant surprise and when it was taken down shortly after it was a bit of confusion really.

“Finding out that it was at the request of the Christian bookshop is disappointing. I know a lot of Christians don’t share that view. They are next door to use and we don’t share those views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to keep the peace as much as possible but when something like this happens you have to stand up and voice your opinion.

“We would be behind Matlock Pride and we would help support it absolutely. That is amazing.

“Imagine if that is how that is how that is started, I kind of love that.”

Reverend Stephen Monk is the Rector for churches in Winster, South Darley, Darley Dale and some Matlock parishes, as well as being an ambassador for the Inclusive Church Network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The helpers/ volunteers are very good, kind people but part of the fallout will be all these will be seen as one dimensional bigots and not faithful people who try to live out their faith.

“My problem is that none of this needed to happen.

“I’m no saint, but I try to ask myself ‘will my words build up or knock down?’ ‘Will they build unity and community or disunity and discord?’

“Some Christians like to see themselves as the holy, pious few.

“For churches today we need to work with everyone to build up our fragmented world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nonetheless, we have no right to judge others on their sexuality. A positive point may be dialogue or reflection together on the issues of what you can see in the inclusive church network.

“But I’m so sorry for everyone hurt by these actions in the community. Again I’m so sorry for the way the church can harm people today.”

Formerly known as Trinity Bookshop, set up as a bookstall in Matlock Bath in 1985, Cornerstone opened its Dale Road shop in 1994 by the Christian Literature Crusade, pledging to offer “Christian resources for everyone”.

It says its “prime objective is to promote the Christian faith through a wide variety of Christian literature including Bibles, books, Bible reading notes, Christian magazines etc”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop’s listing with the Charity Commission details that its objective is to “advance the Christian religion”.

Its chairman is Bernice Smith, alongside fellow trustees Andrew Kawalek, Judith Crook and David Green, the Charity Commission details.