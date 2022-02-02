Council hits back after ex-traffic cop brands Chesterfield’s new digital road signs ‘stupid and dangerous’

The boards have been put up in eight locations in and around Chesterfield over the last year, displaying a range of different messages for drivers.

According to Derbyshire County Council, the signs cost a total of £440,000 to install and commission, with the cash coming from a D2N2 grant.

The digital road sign at Chesterfield's West Bars roundabout.

Former traffic cop Raymond Jones is not a fan of the boards.

He told the Derbyshire Times: “I have worked in enforcement, accident investigation, fatal investigation, driver and vehicle examination, and all court work.

“These new signs are, in my humble opinion, stupid and dangerous.

“As you travel east along Chatsworth Road approaching West Bars and one of the new signs, as you get closer the LED lighting gets significantly brighter, uncomfortably bright if not painful, distracting to the point of being possibly dangerous and unreadable.

“If I were involved in an accident or collision anywhere near these new signs, I would include in my statement these signs, their questionable lighting and the effect they have on night vision, and seek the person who signed these signs off to attend court.

“I think the signs are not only dangerous but a waste of money and obviously put up by someone who has very limited real driving experience.”

In response, a county council spokesperson said: “The signs are in accordance with the nationally recognised Traffic Signs Regulation and General Directions 2016 and the Traffic Signs Manual, and are consistent with the Department for Transport’s recommended guidelines and legislation.

“The text height and the symbols used are therefore consistent with those used in traditional signing elsewhere on our roads – and on other roads across the UK – with the only difference being these are flexible to display different messages when the need arises – for example, traffic incidents, special events, diversions, safety advice or general public information.”

Mr Jones is not the only person who dislikes the signs – a number of readers have contacted the Derbyshire Times to criticise them.

The county council spokesperson said: “The signs cost a total of £440,000 to install and commission, with the money coming from a D2N2 grant, as part of a broader scheme to develop and implement a range of traffic technologies around and on the A61 corridor.”

Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, the Tory-led authority’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, has visited Chesterfield to take a look at the signs.

He said: “It was good to go and see the new signs and hear about how they will be able to help with traffic flow in the town.

“The information they display can be changed at the touch of a button, so we can really help drivers in Chesterfield with up to date traffic and car parking advice.”

Where are the digital signs located?

Lordsmill Street, Chesterfield

Northern Gateway (Donut), Chesterfield

Saltergate, Chesterfield

Chatsworth Road (West Bars), Chesterfield

Brewery Street, Chesterfield

A61 Derby Road northbound, Chesterfield

A619 Lowgates westbound towards Staveley

A617 Temple Normanton/Heath (M1 to Chesterfield westbound)