The application, made by Bolsover District Council and Blackwell Parish Council, received the seal of approval earlier this week and will see a community centre, bungalow, and assisted living building at Woburn Close, in Swanwick, all demolished.

In their place will be a new development of eight houses, 15 bungalows, and a 20-flat independent living building: the cost of which has been estimated at just over nine million pounds.

As part of their planning application, Bolsover District Council said: “This scheme is part of the Council’s Bolsover Homes project which is aimed at building new council houses for affordable rents across the district. The scheme more efficiently uses the Council’s land by replacing end of life, unfit for purpose dwellings. The proposed new homes exceed today’s standard whilst benefiting the district’s economy through training, skills development, and local supply chain.

The application by Bolsover District Council and Blackwell Parish Council has been approved

“As the intention is for the residential element on this site to be delivered as 100% affordable housing, the local housing need for this area has been used when identifying the best unit types and mix of sizes.”

The understanding is that the new building will be funded, owned and managed by Blackwell Parish Council, but the land will be leased from Bolsover District Council. A community consultation saw 73% of respondents from Blackwell approve of the project.