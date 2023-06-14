16 best rated swimming pools in Derbyshire according to Google reviews - to cool down as temperatures soar

As temperatures across Derbyshire have reached 26 degrees this week, we have gathered the best-rated swimming pools in the county.

After a cold few days at the beginning of June, the sun has finally came out and temperatures have reached over 25 degrees.

To help you cool down, we have gathered Derbyshire swimming pools with the best Google reviews.

Google rates businesses based on reviews by customers who can assign them with rating from one star to five stars, with five being the best.

Here are 16 Derbyshire swimming pools which currently have at least four stars rating.

1 . Hathersage Swimming Pool. Hathersage Swimming Pool in Hope Valley has a rating of 4.6 based on 940 Google reviews.

2 . Swimming Pool at Arc Leisure Centre Matlock Arc Leisure Centre in Matlock and its swimming pool have a rating of 4.3 based on 321 Google reviews. The swimming pool is perfect for little ones to enjoy. One of the reviews said: "Took my grandchildren swimming. They loved it."

3 . Dronfield Sports Centre Dronfield Sports Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 435 Google reviews. One of the reveiews said the swimming pool is 'great for a swim especially with little ones' and the centre was praised for 'plenty of parking'.

4 . Queen's Park Sports Centre, Chesterfield Queen's Park Sports Centre at Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 based on 705 Google reviews. One of the comments said: "My little one loves coming swimming here the pool is great for kids and babies and a nice temperature. "

