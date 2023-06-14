News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
As temperatures across Derbyshire have reached 26 degrees this week, we have gathered the best-rated swimming pools in the county.As temperatures across Derbyshire have reached 26 degrees this week, we have gathered the best-rated swimming pools in the county.
As temperatures across Derbyshire have reached 26 degrees this week, we have gathered the best-rated swimming pools in the county.

16 best rated swimming pools in Derbyshire according to Google reviews - to cool down as temperatures soar

As temperatures across Derbyshire have reached 26 degrees this week, we have gathered the best-rated swimming pools in the county.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:56 BST

After a cold few days at the beginning of June, the sun has finally came out and temperatures have reached over 25 degrees.

To help you cool down, we have gathered Derbyshire swimming pools with the best Google reviews.

Google rates businesses based on reviews by customers who can assign them with rating from one star to five stars, with five being the best.

Here are 16 Derbyshire swimming pools which currently have at least four stars rating.

Hathersage Swimming Pool in Hope Valley has a rating of 4.6 based on 940 Google reviews.

1. Hathersage Swimming Pool.

Hathersage Swimming Pool in Hope Valley has a rating of 4.6 based on 940 Google reviews. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Arc Leisure Centre in Matlock and its swimming pool have a rating of 4.3 based on 321 Google reviews. The swimming pool is perfect for little ones to enjoy. One of the reviews said: "Took my grandchildren swimming. They loved it."

2. Swimming Pool at Arc Leisure Centre Matlock

Arc Leisure Centre in Matlock and its swimming pool have a rating of 4.3 based on 321 Google reviews. The swimming pool is perfect for little ones to enjoy. One of the reviews said: "Took my grandchildren swimming. They loved it." Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Dronfield Sports Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 435 Google reviews. One of the reveiews said the swimming pool is 'great for a swim especially with little ones' and the centre was praised for 'plenty of parking'.

3. Dronfield Sports Centre

Dronfield Sports Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 435 Google reviews. One of the reveiews said the swimming pool is 'great for a swim especially with little ones' and the centre was praised for 'plenty of parking'. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Queen's Park Sports Centre at Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 based on 705 Google reviews. One of the comments said: "My little one loves coming swimming here the pool is great for kids and babies and a nice temperature. "

4. Queen's Park Sports Centre, Chesterfield

Queen's Park Sports Centre at Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 based on 705 Google reviews. One of the comments said: "My little one loves coming swimming here the pool is great for kids and babies and a nice temperature. " Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:DerbyshireGoogle