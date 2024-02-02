News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Could you help these gorgeous puppies find their forever home after being abandoned at six-weeks-old and rescued by Chesterfield RSPCA?

These beautiful puppies are searching for a new home after being abandoned – could you be the one to give them a fresh start?
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 14:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At just six-weeks-old, these Collie Terrier cross pups were found abandoned and handed into a police station.

Thankfully, Winter, Snoopy, Jack and Bear are now safe and well at the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The four young dogs are now looking to start afresh with new, loving families of their own.

Most Popular
Could you help rehome one of these puppies? Credit: RSPCACould you help rehome one of these puppies? Credit: RSPCA
Could you help rehome one of these puppies? Credit: RSPCA

They will need basic training, puppy socialisation and house training – along with someone to be around most of the time.

All of the puppies are very friendly and comfortable around people, and could live with children of all ages and other animals.

READ THIS: 13 photos show demolition of historic Chesterfield town centre building

Could you welcome one of these playful pups into your home? For more information, head to the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA website here.

Related topics:Chesterfield RSPCAChesterfieldBearWinterNorth Derbyshire