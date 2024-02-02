Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At just six-weeks-old, these Collie Terrier cross pups were found abandoned and handed into a police station.

Thankfully, Winter, Snoopy, Jack and Bear are now safe and well at the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA centre.

The four young dogs are now looking to start afresh with new, loving families of their own.

Could you help rehome one of these puppies? Credit: RSPCA

They will need basic training, puppy socialisation and house training – along with someone to be around most of the time.

All of the puppies are very friendly and comfortable around people, and could live with children of all ages and other animals.