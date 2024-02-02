Could you help these gorgeous puppies find their forever home after being abandoned at six-weeks-old and rescued by Chesterfield RSPCA?
and live on Freeview channel 276
At just six-weeks-old, these Collie Terrier cross pups were found abandoned and handed into a police station.
Thankfully, Winter, Snoopy, Jack and Bear are now safe and well at the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA centre.
The four young dogs are now looking to start afresh with new, loving families of their own.
They will need basic training, puppy socialisation and house training – along with someone to be around most of the time.
All of the puppies are very friendly and comfortable around people, and could live with children of all ages and other animals.
Could you welcome one of these playful pups into your home? For more information, head to the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA website here.