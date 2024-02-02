The former courthouse complex on Brimington Road, near the train station, is being demolished – with an application submitted to create a temporary car park on the site.
This move was labelled as ‘disappointing’ by the Chesterfield and District Civic Society – who said they were not consulted over the proposal to knock down the historic building.
These 13 photos show the prominent courthouse being reduced to rubble – what would you like to see happen to the site?
1. Demolition underway
The demolition of the building is underway. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Over 100 years of history
The building was first opened in 1914 at a cost of £10,000, excluding the site. The architects were Messrs. Hunter and Woodhouse of Belper, with the main contractor a once well-known Chesterfield builder – G. F. Kirk. It was built with Accrington Bricks, having stonework from Darley Dale. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Police station and courts
The building dated back to the days when the borough and county police forces were separate. It was needed to house the Chesterfield Petty Sessional Courts. The complex included a county police station, a house designed for the Deputy Chief Constable and ‘cottages’ for the ‘police groom and police clerk’. A lock-up and offices were also part of the site. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Old exercise yard and stable
To the rear of the site was an exercise yard for prisoners, a space for drill, a stable, coach-house and a ‘motor-shed’. There were originally two main court rooms with concave ceilings and a third for childrens’ cases. Photo: Brian Eyre