Could you give Chesterfield's unluckiest dog Artie a forever home?

The two-year-old lurcher type has been in the care of Chesterfield RSPCA for six months and has been reserved five times….but, through no fault of Artie’s, all five of these have cancelled.

Animal care assistant Richard Grainger said ‘We honestly can’t believe we are appealing for a home for this lovely boy. I thought he would be in his new home in no time and yet here we are still trying to find him that perfect match.

"He is almost the perfect dog. His temperament can only be described as classically lurcher-y. He is calm yet easily excited to the point of daftness; he is lazy yet with bursts of fantastic energy. He has such a wonderful character and loves everybody whether they are strangers or friend, he will greet them all in the exact same way. If every animal in our care was as straightforward as Artie our jobs would be much easier.”

Artie is described as a wonderful character who loves everybody.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at Chesterfield & North Derbyshire RSPCA, said: “I am hoping some will read this today and give Artie the home he really needs. There is nothing more we would love to see than Artie starting a new life within a new loving home.”

If you or anyone you know could give Artie the home he is looking for visit the website: https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/artie-w2022005