All these adorable rescue dogs want for Christmas is a forever home with a loving owner.
Canines big and small are currently under the care of RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire. They include a couple of huskies, an Italian greyhound, four bulldogs and two Staffies.
Dogs make faithful companions and offer a great opportunity to improve your health by taking more exercise.
1. Rescue dogs
Italian greyhound Rose, shih-tzu Alfie and English bulldog Honey, pictured anti-clockwise from right, are among the dogs up for adoption at the RSPCA shelter in Spital Lane, Chesterfield. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Floyd
Floyd is a five-year-old Husky cross breed. He is bright, very clever and loves going for walks. Floyd is a sociable creature and could live with a family who have children aged 11 to 15 years. Large in stature, he gets on well with other dogs and could possibly live with another canine but preferably in a house without a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Bonnie
Bonnie is a female French bulldog who is seven years old. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
4. Alfie
Alfie is a male shih-tzu who is 12 years and 10 months old. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA