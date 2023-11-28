News you can trust since 1855
Could you be Santa Paws and give a dog a home? 14 adorable rescue dogs at Chesterfield RSPCA want a loving owner

All these adorable rescue dogs want for Christmas is a forever home with a loving owner.
By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Nov 2023, 23:00 GMT

Canines big and small are currently under the care of RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire. They include a couple of huskies, an Italian greyhound, four bulldogs and two Staffies.

Dogs make faithful companions and offer a great opportunity to improve your health by taking more exercise.

If you want to give a rescue animal a home, visit the online website https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/dogs/

Italian greyhound Rose, shih-tzu Alfie and English bulldog Honey, pictured anti-clockwise from right, are among the dogs up for adoption at the RSPCA shelter in Spital Lane, Chesterfield.

Floyd is a five-year-old Husky cross breed. He is bright, very clever and loves going for walks. Floyd is a sociable creature and could live with a family who have children aged 11 to 15 years. Large in stature, he gets on well with other dogs and could possibly live with another canine but preferably in a house without a cat.

Bonnie is a female French bulldog who is seven years old.

Alfie is a male shih-tzu who is 12 years and 10 months old.

