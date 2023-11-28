2 . Floyd

Floyd is a five-year-old Husky cross breed. He is bright, very clever and loves going for walks. Floyd is a sociable creature and could live with a family who have children aged 11 to 15 years. Large in stature, he gets on well with other dogs and could possibly live with another canine but preferably in a house without a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA