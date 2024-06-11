Coronation Street TV show star William Roache who grew up in Derbyshire avoids bankruptcy
The Coronation Street star, who grew up in Ilkeston, has avoided being declared bankrupt following a High Court hearing yesterday (June 10).
In March, the actor, who plays Ken Barlow in the popular TV programme, was given 12 weeks to pay off over £500,000 or he would face bankruptcy.
But at a short hearing at the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London yesterday, HMRC lawyers requested for the case to be dismissed with only £1,129.20 to be paid in legal costs.
William, who was previously made bankrupt in 1999, did not attend the hearing.
The actor, who has played Ken Barlow on the popular TV show since the 1960s is now the highest-paid member of the cast, earning around £250k a year. He is listed in the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving television star in a continuous role.
