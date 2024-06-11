Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actor Bill Roache, 92, who has starred in the popular TV show for over 60 years has been spared bankruptcy.

The Coronation Street star, who grew up in Ilkeston, has avoided being declared bankrupt following a High Court hearing yesterday (June 10).

In March, the actor, who plays Ken Barlow in the popular TV programme, was given 12 weeks to pay off over £500,000 or he would face bankruptcy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But at a short hearing at the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London yesterday, HMRC lawyers requested for the case to be dismissed with only £1,129.20 to be paid in legal costs.

Actor Bill Roache, 92, who has starred in the popular TV show for over 60 years has been spared bankruptcy. Pictured, Mr Roache after being made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by King Charles.

William, who was previously made bankrupt in 1999, did not attend the hearing.