Outline planning permission has been granted for a controversial proposal to build 30 new homes in a Derbyshire village.

North East Derbyshire District Counci’s planning committee has consented to the application by Steve Binch who has earmarked land to the rear of 14A-54 High Street, Stonebroom on which to build the properties. The approval was subject to a Section 106 agreement between the landowner Lisa Williams and the district and county councils.

Proposals for layout, scale and appearance of the buildings and landscaping of the site must now be submitted to the district council within three years. If that stage of the process is approved, development work on the site must start within two years to comply with the consent.

Twenty residents have lodged objections to the application since it was submitted to the district council in September 2022.

View of the site at Stonebroom where the applicant wants to build 30 new homes.

Ward member Cllr Charlotte Cupit called in the application for consideration by the planning committee. She wrote in May 2023: “Whilst I understand the principle of development on this site may have previously been accepted through the previous approved outline planning application in 2017, I have several concerns about the suitability of this site for the development and scale proposed and would like to note my objections to this outline application.

“In particular, I know many local residents are concerned about the suitability of Pasture Lane as an access point on to the High Street for 30 new dwellings. Pasture Lane is a popular right of way but unadopted road which leads on to the busy High Street in Stonebroom. Thirty new dwellings and the associated significant increase in cars turning onto and off of the High Street in this area would be of significant concern to me, particularly given existing parking constraints on the High Street and the speed of existing traffic in the area. In addition, whilst I know this is only an outline application, I'm concerned about the indicative layout and the density being proposed on the site.”

The parish council raised concerns about the visibility for road users leaving Pasture Lane, and problems about the drainage and surface water at the location. Parish council clerk Helen Dowson wrote in November 2022: “Additional properties in the village would have an effect on the number of people using the doctors surgery and the village school. There are to be reductions in bus services along this route which will mean that the proposed development would mean a large increase in traffic volume.”