'Considerable demand for additional accommodation' spurs Chesterfield's Premier Inn expansion plan
The company has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for full planning permission to build a 21-bedroom extension to its premises at Tapton Lock Hill.
A covering letter to the council states: “Whitbread has identified a considerable demand for additional accommodation at its Premier Inn Chesterfield North hotel. The proposed development, designed in consultation with Premier Inn's operational team, will meet the hotel’s operational requirements at this location.
“This proposal seeks to extend the existing hotel premises to provide additional bedrooms. The extension would provide a further 21 bedrooms across three floors and would be designed to replicate the appearance of the existing premises; the total capacity would therefore increase to 109 hotel bedrooms.
“To extend the hotel premises to the south, car parking must be removed to help facilitate the proposed development.”
The hotel and Lock Keeper Brewers Fayre currently have a total of 139 parking spaces. Parking space would be reduced to 132 spaces under the proposal.
In 2008 permission was granted by the council for a 27-room extension at the hotel.
