'Considerable demand for additional accommodation' spurs Chesterfield's Premier Inn expansion plan

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Budget chain Premier Inns has unveiled a plan to extend one of its hotels in Chesterfield.

The company has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for full planning permission to build a 21-bedroom extension to its premises at Tapton Lock Hill.

A covering letter to the council states: “Whitbread has identified a considerable demand for additional accommodation at its Premier Inn Chesterfield North hotel. The proposed development, designed in consultation with Premier Inn's operational team, will meet the hotel’s operational requirements at this location.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This proposal seeks to extend the existing hotel premises to provide additional bedrooms. The extension would provide a further 21 bedrooms across three floors and would be designed to replicate the appearance of the existing premises; the total capacity would therefore increase to 109 hotel bedrooms.

Chesterfield Premier Inn North at Tapton Lock Hill where operators Whitbread want to build a 21-bedroom extension.Chesterfield Premier Inn North at Tapton Lock Hill where operators Whitbread want to build a 21-bedroom extension.
Chesterfield Premier Inn North at Tapton Lock Hill where operators Whitbread want to build a 21-bedroom extension.

“To extend the hotel premises to the south, car parking must be removed to help facilitate the proposed development.”

The hotel and Lock Keeper Brewers Fayre currently have a total of 139 parking spaces. Parking space would be reduced to 132 spaces under the proposal.

In 2008 permission was granted by the council for a 27-room extension at the hotel.

Related topics:ChesterfieldPremier InnChesterfield Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice