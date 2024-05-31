Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservation work on showpiece tapestries at an historic Derbyshire stately home has been honoured with a top award.

Hardwick Hall has been named among 26 winners from 18 countries in the prestigious European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards.

The most prestigious heritage award in Europe honours the 24-year long project to restore by hand The Gideon Tapestries in the house built by Bess of Hardwick, the second richest woman in the country after Queen Elizabeth I.

Hanging in The Long Gallery at Hardwick Hall since the 16th century, the 13 tapestries make up the largest tapestry set to survive in Britain today.

Conservation work on the Gideon Tapestries involved stitching by hand.

Liz Waring, property curator at Hardwick Hal, said: “These tapestries were highly valued items, so much so that Bess of Hardwick specifically asked for her textiles to be looked after in her will. We are dedicated to continuing this legacy of care and are therefore very proud, and extremely excited, to win this award. It acknowledges the years of hard work and commitment of the many curatorial, conservation and funding professionals involved in this project as well giving international recognition for the National Trust’s dedication to the conservation of national heritage true to its founding cause.”

The conservation project of the Gideon Tapestries was initiated following the removal of one of the tapestries, which revealed the extensive vulnerabilities of each textile. Hardwick Hall was then galvanised into commissioning a condition report on the entire set. A detailed specification was provided by Danielle Bosworth, one of the early pioneers in the art of tapestry conservation. The report specified a traditional stitched treatment, working through to a full linen scrim support, the proposed treatment of areas of loss, use of fabric in-fills and tapestry patches and suitable materials. Through these meticulous conservation efforts, the textiles have been stabilised, allowing for enhanced readability and understanding of their narrative.

The tapestries are both a unique document of Flemish tapestry production and English taste in the 16th century. Their conservation has not only preserved them for 100 years but ensured that they can be read more coherently and that people can gain a better understanding of their significance and

impact, both in the Elizabethan era and now.

The final Gideon tapestry was hung at Hardwick Hall in July 2023 after a 24-year conservation project.

New techniques, including the washing system which was developed for cleaning very dirty but delicate tapestries, will inform future textile restoration projects.

The awards jury commented: “This 24-year endeavour exemplifies unparalleled dedication and collaboration, showcasing the depth of European heritage preservation. Through meticulous research the remarkable Gideon Tapestries have been safeguarded for future generations. The collaboration with Belgian textile experts underlines its European significance. The project’s longevity emphasises a commitment to excellence, while the innovative solutions that were developed highlight a resolve in overcoming challenges. This project is a testament to professionalism and the level of skill in conservation which are often unseen, but are very much worthy of celebration.”

The winners will be celebrated at the European Heritage Awards Ceremony 2024 on October 7 at the Romanian Athenaeum, a prestigious concert hall in Bucharest, Romania.