The team at an historic Derbyshire castle have confirmed that two upcoming concerts, one of which was being hosted by TV’s Rob Rinder, have been cancelled – after the company behind them went into liquidation.

The UK Proms in the Park tour 2025 was set to arrive at Bolsover Castle next month – but two events have been cancelled after the company that organised the events was confirmed to have gone into liquidation.

A spokesperson for Bolsover Castle said: “We are sorry to confirm that the upcoming Proms events at Bolsover Castle on September 19 and 20 have been cancelled, as the UK Proms organisation has gone into liquidation.

“We are sorry for the disappointment caused by this news. As this event has not been organised by English Heritage, we advise you contact the ticket provider you booked through regarding any outstanding refund.”

The UK Dance Anthems Orchestra and The UK Proms Orchestra were scheduled to play at Bolsover Castle. UK Proms Orchestra and a host of special guests were to perform a series of much-loved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms. TV personality Rob Rinder was also set to host the evening.

The 30-piece Dance Anthems Orchestra were set to take the audience on a journey through the past four decades of classic dance tunes, with soloists and dancers – headlined by Radio 1's Rave Up DJ Arielle Free.