Concerns for welfare of missing Derbyshire man

David Bentley was last seen at home in Church Street, Riddings, yesterday morning (April 12).

The 24-year-old is white, about 5ft 8ins, with a short ginger beard, and was thought to be wearing black jogging bottom shorts, a black hoodie and a grey baseball cap.

He also has various tattoos on his arms and hands.

David Bentley was last seen yesterday and Derbyshire police are concerned for his welfare.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for David’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who has seen him today or knows where he might be now.

“Can you help?

“If so, contact us via the following methods quoting incident 384 of 12 April.”

Facebook – send a private message to the force’s Facebook page

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form

Phone – call 101