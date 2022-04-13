Concerns for welfare of missing Derbyshire man
Police officers are searching for a missing Derbyshire man and say they are concerned about his welfare.
David Bentley was last seen at home in Church Street, Riddings, yesterday morning (April 12).
The 24-year-old is white, about 5ft 8ins, with a short ginger beard, and was thought to be wearing black jogging bottom shorts, a black hoodie and a grey baseball cap.
He also has various tattoos on his arms and hands.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for David’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who has seen him today or knows where he might be now.
“Can you help?
“If so, contact us via the following methods quoting incident 384 of 12 April.”
Facebook – send a private message to the force’s Facebook page
Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact
Website – use the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.