Concerns for man who has vanished from Derbyshire home

Officers are asking for help to trace 81-year-old David Reamey, who was last seen at home in Main Road, Eyam, at around 6pm on Thursday, May 5.

On Saturday, May 7, a family member spoke to him, and he mentioned going for a walk in the Grindleford area.

David has not been seen or heard from since.

David Reamey is mssing from his home in Eyam, Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire police.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He has brown eyes and grey hair and wears glasses.

“Anyone who has seen David, or has any information about his whereabouts should contact us quoting reference 873 of 9 May.”

Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – use the o nline contact form

Phone – call 101