Police appeal to identify man after staff at Chesterfield pub assaulted

On Monday, March 14, staff at The Three Horseshoes on High Street, Brimington, had asked a man to leave the premises. He allegedly pushed one of them into a slot machine, injuring their hand.

Another man is then reported to have punched another member of staff, before they both left the pub.

Officers are releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to, as he may be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone who can help identify this man is encouraged to contact the police.

If you have any information which you think could help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*146779:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101