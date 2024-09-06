Concerns as Chesterfield resident finds dead pigeon on her doorstep - with reports of birds 'just dropping from the sky'

A Boythorpe resident has been left concerned after she found a dead, uninjured pigeon 'on her doorstep' on Friday, August 30.

RSPCA has launched an appeal to Chesterfield residents after reports of dead and injured birds in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Boythorpe resident has been left concerned after she found a dead, seemingly uninjured pigeon near her home on Friday, August 30.

The resident who did not wish to be named, said: “The pigeon was pretty much on my doorstep. It was lying face down. At first, we were unsure if it was dead or just injured. We managed to roll it to its back, it had its beak half open and its toes curled as if it just dropped dead out of the sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I bagged up the pigeon and put it in the bin. I reported it to the council on Friday night. My partner has also recently seen many dead birds in the Boythorpe area whilst walking the dogs.”

A shot pigeon was seen in Chesterfield earlier this year.

Chesterfield Borough council confirmed receiving the report but did not wish to comment any further.

Multiple residents have reported similar issues in the St Augustine's, Birdholme, Grangewood and Boythorpe area.

A recent post on the public community Facebook group reads: “My mum’s found a wounded pigeon on the field backing onto the police station. She brought it home and my dad has found two wounds which looked like pellet wounds, which means some idiots went around with a BB gun shooting harmless animals. The poor thing can’t fly and looks malnourished. Thankfully my dad’s a bird watcher so knows what he’s doing and we’re currently looking after it. Some awful people out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another comment reads: “I had one on my drive the other week, like it just dropped from the sky, no visible injuries.”

Someone else added: “I’ve also had a dead bird in my garden over the last few weeks, my son checked it and couldn’t see and visible signs of injury”

Another person said: “My next door neighbour has had a few in her back garden as well.”

A different resident added: “There was one on Derby Road three weeks ago and I read there had been a lot in Clay Cross.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after a pigeon was shot in Chesterfield earlier this year.

Following the incidents, an RSPCA spokesperson said: “It’s concerning to hear that people have found injured and poorly pigeons in this area. We’d advise people to take photos and contact a vet or wildlife rehabilitator for more advice or visit our website for more guidance on what to do.

“Bird flu is still affecting birds across the UK so if you find a sick or injured bird it’s important to take precautions to keep yourself safe as it can affect humans too, and we’d also encourage people to read our bird flu advice before they do anything else.

“It’s an offence to injure or kill a wild bird under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, except under licence, and we’d urge anyone who has first-hand information about pigeons being shot in this area to get in touch.”