Company declines to comment on reports it is considering closing Chesterfield base

A company which employs hundreds of people in Chesterfield has declined to comment on reports that it is considering shutting its base in the town.

As reported by the Derbyshire Times earlier this week, Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has met with representatives from IT firm DXC - amid concerns about possible job losses at its office on Old Road.

The company, which is reported to employ 8,000 people in the UK, has already embarked upon a voluntary redundancy (VR) programme.

According to technology news website The Register, the Unite union wrote to members at the company on Wednesday, saying: "Having informed the Government and unions that as many as 2,150 jobs could go, to date there ha[ve] been 1,000+ voluntary redundancy applications.

"Before even the VR exercise was completed, management have now announced a proposal that involves compulsory redundancies across the company and including shutting the Chesterfield regional delivery centre."

The Register added that Unite claimed the 300 or so staff who work in the site 'predominantly' serve public sector clients, and due to these 'highly sensitive accounts... the work cannot be offshored in most cases'.

The mothballing of the Chesterfield branch would leave DXC with regional delivery centres in Newcastle, Erskine, Chorley and Aldershot, according to The Register.

The Derbyshire Times asked DXC if it wanted to comment on the reports about the Chesterfield site potentially closing.

A DXC spokesperson said: "No comment."