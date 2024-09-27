Sarah Taffe writes for the Derbyshire Times.

Hello to you all! It’s good to be writing again; I’ve certainly missed it!

As we continue into the autumn months of 2024, I’ve been reflecting on the year’s twists and turns, personally and professionally.

I entered the year by deciding to close my design studio just a year after opening it, realising it wasn’t the right location for my business. While initially disappointing (and I’ll admit, a bit embarrassing), this decision has led me down a new path that has been much better for me, my children, and my business - we must bite the bullet and move on when something isn’t right!

I’ve had the opportunity to travel to some truly amazing places this year. From the awe-inspiring landscapes of Iceland to experiencing the mind-blowing energy of New York, the sunny coasts of Spain, and the mountains of Rhodes, adventures are always my highlights and inspire my work!

The year hasn’t been without its challenges. We’ve experienced the heartache of family loss again, an unneeded reminder of how fragile life can be - another gone too soon.

Over the summer, I found myself unwell for months, spending time in hospital and reminding myself that we, indeed, are nothing without our health. Being discharged on the evening of my birthday and getting home to the kids was the best present ever!

Meanwhile, my allotment has been sorely neglected. What was once my peaceful retreat fell by the wayside as life’s challenges took priority. I have returned, forever grateful for the patience of my allotment neighbours (I’ll soon have it back up to scratch, I promise!). Allotments teach us resilience, and I look forward to nurturing my space again, along with the growing spaces I set up in my garden when going to the plot was too much for my weary legs!

I’ve recently made progress on my book, The Children's Guide to Vegetable Gardening, which I’m both writing and illustrating. It’s been a passion project of mine, and despite the ups and downs of this year, I’m pleased with how far it’s come. I’m excited to finish it and share it with parents and young gardeners soon.

Growing at home

Looking back on this year (so far), it’s clear that life has a way of pushing us in unexpected directions. There have been moments of loss and joy, lessons in health, patience, and resilience. As I move forward, I’m embracing the changes, celebrating the wins, and focusing on what truly matters. I’ve stopped waiting for the perfect year – I’m not sure that exists!

Moving forward to winter on the plot, the growing season is winding down, but this time of year brings its own tasks that can help set the stage for a successful new year in gardening and well-being.

On the allotment, winter is a time for clearing and preparing the soil for the spring. Cutting back old plants, adding compost, mulching (read about my collaboration with Tibshelf’s Little Dolittle on my blog), and covering beds can protect the soil and ensure it’s ready for planting come the warmer months. Winter is also an ideal time for planning. What worked well this year, and what will you change next growing season?

Similarly, winter is a time to nurture mental health. As the days grow shorter, it’s easy to feel the weight of darkness and cold; my joints certainly feel it! Take time to reflect on what worked for you emotionally this past year. Focus on simple acts of self-care, such as getting outside for a walk or being creative. The slower pace of winter allows for moments of introspection, and much like the garden, small steps now can lead to more significant rewards later.

Growing at home - Spinach and Kohl Rabi

Both the allotment and mental health require patience and preparation in winter. By clearing the clutter, laying foundations, and setting intentions, we can cultivate growth, whether it’s in our gardens or within ourselves. I wish you all some cosy autumn months ahead.

Sarah.