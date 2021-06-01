College students pay a visit to Chesterfield Waterside site

The visit was held at One Waterside Place, the seven-storey office block currently under construction in the Basin Square neighbourhood of the £340million Chesterfield Waterside development off Brimington Road.

As part of the site visit, the Level 3 Construction Management students were given an insight in to the whole build process, focusing on safety, cost, quality and time.

Chesterfield College students at the site of the major development.

Nick Shepherd, managing director of Britcon (UK) Ltd – the lead contractor on One Waterside Place – and a former Chesterfield College construction student himself, said: “It was great to engage with a group of enthusiastic individuals and share some of our expertise with them on their journey within the construction industry.

“We are passionate about giving back to the community and this visit marks the first of an eight-week activity partnership that we have arranged with the college.”

Terry Brickles, curriculum operations manager for construction at Chesterfield College, added: “Our goal is to ensure students leave us well prepared for the world of work and for a positive future.

“Working with Britcon has helped us to give our students a fantastic opportunity to get a greater understanding of how the skills they have been developing in college fit into a construction project like Chesterfield Waterside.”

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Gaining industry experience is vital to helping ensure young people can meet their full potential.

“It’s fantastic that Britcon and Waterside have made it possible for these students to visit the site.”

Tom Swallow, development manager at Bolsterstone Group PLC, the company leading Chesterfield Waterside, added: “I’m delighted that restrictions have eased sufficiently to enable us to welcome local schools and college students to site.

“Virtual learning has been very effective during lockdown but to be able to get onto site and see a project taking shape on the ground can be really inspiring.”

Last month, it emerged talks are underway with a ‘major hotel brand’ interested in coming to the Chesterfield Waterside site.

Avant Homes is also continuing to build 173 two, three and four-bedroom houses as part of the project.