Protesters hold demonstration against planned ‘rabbit slaughterhouse’ in Derbyshire

A planning application has been submitted to Derbyshire Dales District Council seeking permission for a food production building on land east of Turlowfield Lane, Hognaston.

Permission was previously granted for a temporary dwelling, in connection with a free-range rabbit farm.

Protesters at Monday's demonstration.

A statement accompanying the application said: “In order to continue to grow the business the applicant requires an additional building for cooking and food preparation.

“This will enable the enterprise to process and prepare the rabbits, not only producing ‘oven-ready’ whole rabbits, jointed and diced rabbit meat, but also pies and pates and other products ready for sale through the open markets, shops, public houses and restaurants.”

On Monday, protesters – some of whom were dressed in rabbit costumes – gathered outside the facility to voice their opposition to the proposals.

A spokesperson for the demo said: "As a society we need to be moving past the creation of more avenues to exploit animals – and since there are no UK slaughterhouses currently licensed to slaughter rabbits it would be taking a backwards step to build one.”

The planning application is yet to be decided.

Around 14,000 people have signed a petition on change.org, urging permission be refused for the ‘rabbit slaughterhouse’.

According to the petition: “There is no demand for rabbit meat in the UK.

“Most people are repulsed at the thought of consuming the UK's third most popular pet.

“Rabbits are complex individuals who deserve so much more than to be used in this way.

“They are naturally fearful animals who do not cope well in a farming environment, and they will experience extreme stress at slaughter.”