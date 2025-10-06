Closing down sale at Claire's Accessories in Chesterfield after administrator fails to find buyer for site

By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:04 BST
Claire's Accessories on Vicar Lane, Chesterfield is holding a closing down sale.placeholder image
Claire's Accessories on Vicar Lane, Chesterfield is holding a closing down sale.
Fashion jewellery chain Claire’s Accessories is shutting its Chesterfield shop – one of more than half of the brand’s UK shops facing permanent closure.

The outlet on Vicar Lane is displaying Closing Down posters and has launched a 20% discount sale.

A rescue deal that pulled the brand out of administration failed to save the Chesterfield shop but has spared Claire’s Accessories stores at East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton and at Crystal Peaks near Killamarsh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Administrators agreed to sell 156 stores to investment group Modella Capital, securing around 1,000 jobs. But the deal did not include 145 stores and despite efforts, administrators were unable to find buyers for these sites.

Claire’s Accessories’ UK administration began on August 13, less than a week after its US arm filed for bankruptcy on August 7. The US business has since found a buyer for 950 stores.

The brand, which offers ear-piercing, has been part of England’s high streets and shopping centres since 1996.

Related topics:ChesterfieldFashionVicar LaneCrystal Peaks
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice