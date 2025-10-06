Closing down sale at Claire's Accessories in Chesterfield after administrator fails to find buyer for site
The outlet on Vicar Lane is displaying Closing Down posters and has launched a 20% discount sale.
A rescue deal that pulled the brand out of administration failed to save the Chesterfield shop but has spared Claire’s Accessories stores at East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton and at Crystal Peaks near Killamarsh.
Administrators agreed to sell 156 stores to investment group Modella Capital, securing around 1,000 jobs. But the deal did not include 145 stores and despite efforts, administrators were unable to find buyers for these sites.
Claire’s Accessories’ UK administration began on August 13, less than a week after its US arm filed for bankruptcy on August 7. The US business has since found a buyer for 950 stores.
The brand, which offers ear-piercing, has been part of England’s high streets and shopping centres since 1996.