Clock 21 more great photos of 90s reunion in Chesterfield in 2019

Memories of dancing the night away at Xanadu and the Bradbury Club will come flooding back at the 90s Reunion Good Friday Spectacular on April 15, 2022.
The reunion will be held at Real Time Live, which hosted a similar event in 2019.
Neil Anderson, who is helping to organise the Nineties reunion, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest in the event following the full lifting of restrictions and we’re lining up for one heck of a party. Think dance, rave, indie and all the biggest dancefloor tunes from the era.”
Tickets are on sale now, priced £10. Go to www.realtimelive.co.uk
To whet your appretite, take a look back at these photos from the reunion in December 2019.