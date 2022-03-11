Clock 21 more great photos of 90s reunion in Chesterfield in 2019

Memories of dancing the night away at Xanadu and the Bradbury Club will come flooding back at the 90s Reunion Good Friday Spectacular on April 15, 2022.

The reunion will be held at Real Time Live, which hosted a similar event in 2019.

Neil Anderson, who is helping to organise the Nineties reunion, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest in the event following the full lifting of restrictions and we’re lining up for one heck of a party. Think dance, rave, indie and all the biggest dancefloor tunes from the era.”

Tickets are on sale now, priced £10. Go to www.realtimelive.co.uk

To whet your appretite, take a look back at these photos from the reunion in December 2019.

1. Hands up! The 90s reunion is a roaring success. Photo: Glenn Ashley Photo Sales

2. Fond memories These girls look forward to reliving top tunes from the decade at the Dirty Stop Outs Guide to 1990s Chesterfield party at Real Time Live in December 2019. Photo: Glenn Ashley Photo Sales

3. Nineties fan Do you recognise this guy? Photo: Glenn Ashley Photo Sales

4. Book launch Neil Anderson, whose publication The Dirty Stop Outs Guide to 1990s Chesterfield inspired the reunion in December 2019, is pictured with revellers. Photo: Glenn Ashley Photo Sales