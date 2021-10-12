Clay Cross school issues message over 'unacceptable behaviour' after pupils seen 'stamping' on plants and flowers

Sharley Park Community Primary School described the behaviour as 'unacceptable' after some of its pupils were seen stamping on other people's plants and flowers

Sharley Park Community Primary School, in Danesmoor, urged parents to remind their children to “be respectful of other people’s property” following an incident on Friday, October 8.

It comes after as one resident complained on the Clay Cross & Danesmoor Community Facebook group after witnessing three boys “stamping on flowers”.

She said: “Can parents of kids at Sharley Park ask their kids not to go round stamping on the flowers that people have planted on their private property as they walk home from school please.

"Just had three lads doing it on ones pla ted [sic] outside ours on the private side, not pavement side, and I know one of the lads and his mum and grandparents.

"I won't name them this time coz [sic] I'm fairly sure his parents and grandparents would be angry at him having done it I get kids will be kids but if they could be taught to respect other folks property, that would be lovely.”

Issuing a message to parents via communication platform, ClassDojo, a spokesperson for Sharley Park Community Primary School said: “Please can we ask parents to remind their children to be respectful of other people’s property when walking to and from school.

"We have had a complaint from a local resident that some children have been stamping on plants and flowers and this is unacceptable behaviour. Thank you.”