Derbyshire school named 'Prep School of the Year' 2021

Frank Thompson, headteacher of S. Anselms Preparatory School, showcasing the Tatler award

S. Anselm's Preparatory School, in Bakewell, received the prestigious title at a virtual ceremony hosted on the Tatler Schools Instagram on October 6, after making a shortlist of nominees decided on by a mix of public and prep school votes.

Committed to a blend of tradition and innovation, the school on Stanedge Road was applauded by judges for its approach to ensure that no child was left behind during lockdown; with live online lessons, one-to-one sessions and the delivery of a full syllabus throughout what was a challenging time for so many.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent initiatives include a remodelled and expanded boarding house, a delightful redesigned Pre-Prep area and the introduction of an end-of-day daily reading session for all children to boost learning and mental wellbeing, as well as encouraging a life-long love of books.

Frank Thompson, headteacher of S. Anselms Preparatory School, said: “Clearly this is wonderful news for S. Anselm’s School and a much-deserved reward for the outstanding work of all members of staff.

"It is the expertise, strength and dedication of our team, working together so effectively with a shared vision, that has led to the school’s considerable success in recent times. Every colleague has contributed to this fantastic achievement.

"I would like to also thank our pupils, parents and our Board of Governors, as their ongoing loyalty, commitment and support, has made S. Anselm’s the wonderful family it is today.”