Christmas tree in Derbyshire village back shining again as kind resident donates lights following attack by vandals

The Christmas tree in Tupton’s community garden was hit by vandals on the evening of Tuesday, December 20.

The lights were damaged by the group, but following a donation of lights from a village resident, the tree is now shining again.

Councillor Ross Shipman, who represents the village on North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “Following the Christmas tree being vandalised in the community garden in Tupton two nights ago, I’m pleased to report we have managed to get an electrician out today and, thanks to the donations of some lights (you know who you are) last minute, it’s looking better than it was.

The tree is looking brighter than ever after the incident earlier this week.

“Damaging stuff Tupton Parish Council do in the community ultimately costs the taxpayer to rectify, this is not something we like or want to do.

