Derbyshire's poshest village is named among England's most desirable places to live for second year running

Edensor on the Chatsworth estate is the top place to live in Derbyshire, according to research published by national media outlet The Telegraph.
Homes in the pretty village rarely come on the market but when they do buyers can expect to fork out an average £670,644.
The village attracts thousands of visitors every year as it is just up the road from the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire’s stately home Chatsworth House.
Commissioned by the 6th Duke of Devonshire to house his estate workers in 1838, the village also houses St Peter’s Church. Kathleen Kennedy, sister of
JFK, who was married to the heir to Chatsworth, William Cavendish, is buried in Edensor churchyard.
Savills, who carried out the research, based the most desirable villages on a combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal.
Their findings suggest that high numbers of household are renting for months until a home in the right village comes onto the market.
More than half (60 percent) of estate agents working for Savills around the country reported an increase in demand for rental homes in the most desirable countryside locations during the pandemic. According to 57 percent of agents, the demand was from those who were unable to buy where they wanted.
Property sales in the country market have recorded their highest number for 15 years, according to Knight Francis.