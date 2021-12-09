Children praised after organising litter pick to clean up Chesterfield neighbourhood
A group of young children have organised a litter pick to clean up their Chesterfield neighbourhood.
Youngsters got their hands dirty tidying up the banks of the Chesterfield Canal at Hollingwood, parts of the old Staveley Works site and streets across the area.
Coun Mick Bagshaw, who represents Hollingwood on Chesterfield Borough Council and Staveley Town Council, says he was approached by the children and organised the litter pick in just three days.
"You are all very proud of our community,” he said.
"Thank you and well done. Between us we collected seven big bin liners of litter.”
Those taking part included Sharon Morrell, Sky Morrell, Izzi Newton-Jones, Star Morrell, Claire Jones, Kiri Catherwood with her children Hugo and Indie, Ann Bashford and Gracie Nunn.
Coun Bagshaw thanked Chesterfield Borough Council’s Street Scene team for collecting the bags and other members of the community for providing support to the litter pickers.