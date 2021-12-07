Chesterfield pupils shave heads to support classmate’s cancer battle

Hasland Hall School year 9 pupils sponsored headshave

Several Year 9 pupils at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall decided to show solidarity with their friend Liam Gibbins, 13, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma last month.

After realising that Liam may lose his hair during his chemotherapy treatment, the kind-hearted classmates chose to shave their hair off and raise money for The Teenage Cancer Trust, supporting others going through a similar battle to their friend.

The group of 10 took part in the sponsored head-shave with the help of Hasland-based hairdressers Les Dillingham, Emma Hadgkiss and Lauren Turner, of Rock Paper Scissors, on Monday, December 6.

Carolyn Hardwick, Year 9 learning manager at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall, said: “I gave them a target of raising a minimum of £40 each and we’ve ended up with, currently, just over £1,350 [through online and offline donations].

"Liam is currently at Sheffield Children’s Hospital and had his second lot of treatment this last week. He is likely to be off school for three months.”

She added: “We did the head-shave at tutor time and two Year 9 groups came and sat in the gym with us to cheer the boys on. We also streamed it live into the other classrooms and we took pictures.

Pupils Jake Ford, Finley Moore and Asa Hopkins go first for the headshave from Rock Paper scissor staff, Lauren Turner, Leslie Dillingham and Emma Hodgkiss.

"Emma is actually a parent of one of the boys in our Year 9, although he didn’t have it done he came into school and said my mum will do it for you. I arranged with her to come in on her day off; they all offered time on their day off to help and do the hair cuts.

"There was just a lot of support from the students. None of the boys changed their minds, they all stuck it out and I’m really proud of them.”

Liam’s mum Emma Gibbins praised the group for their fundraising efforts and said she will be showing her son pictures from the event while he’s in hospital.

“I’m really proud and appreciate what they’ve done,” she added.

To donate and help the Outwood Academy Hasland Hall pupils raise even more for The Teenage Cancer Trust visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carolyn-hardwick3.