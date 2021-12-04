Watch as pupils at a Chesterfield primary school were invited to an attestation ceremony

Pupils at Spire Junior School attended an attestation ceremony as part of the Mini Police pilot scheme.

The Year 5 cohort from Spire Junior School were welcomed to Derbyshire Constabulary during an attestation ceremony last week with assistant assistant chief constable Michelle Shooter, as part of a new pilot scheme.

The pupils delivered a presentation about what they had learnt during their first few weeks of training, and were presented with a Mini Police cap and handshake from the ACC.

Sarah Robbins, who is leading on the project, said: “The Mini Police have been in training for a few weeks now, and to be able to put on an attestation was our way of saying thank you to them.

“They really appreciated the visit from ACC Shooter and were proudly walking round in their hats and vests.

"It was lovely to see and I am sure they will be a great asset to us in spreading the word of the incredible work of our frontline colleagues.”

Mini Police is currently in a trial period, with PCSOs working with Spire Junior School in Chesterfield, Landau Forte Academy Moorhead in Alvaston, and Peartree Juniors in Normanton.

This scheme is aimed at children in years five or six, and focuses on the contribution young people can make into their communities to make it a better place to be.

It runs through term time on a three-week cycle of education, community and reward. The education and reward weeks will sometimes be delivered by partner agencies such as DFRS or the RNLI.

The scheme hopes to improve the relationship between the police and the communities they serve, as well as give young people a voice to say what matters to them, what troubles them about their environment, and to influence people around them in a positive way.

ACC Michelle Shooter said: “The aim of Mini Police is for these enthusiastic pupils to learn about the police and our partner agencies, and it is then part of their job to tell the rest of the school all about what they have learned.

“I hope they will learn some valuable life lessons along the way that will stick with them and their friends as they grow up.