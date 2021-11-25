Pupils at Chesterfield primary school sworn in as mini police officers

Year 5 pupils at Spire Junior School have been sworn in as mini police officers by Derbyshire police Assistant Chief Constable Michelle Shooter

The Year 5 cohort from Spire Junior School were welcomed to Derbyshire Constabulary during an attestation ceremony on Tuesday, November 25.

They were dressed in their new hi-vis vests – all of which have been emblazoned with the force crest – as they were sworn in by Assistant Chief Constable Michelle Shooter, watched by teachers and other members of the police.

ACC Shoot also presented the pupils with a mini-police cap as she spoke about welcoming them into Derbyshire police as ‘family’.

Their duties will include monitoring speeding motorists outside the site on Jaw Bones Hill as well as carrying out surveys with residents to help improve the area.

Spire Junior School headteacher, Dave Shaw, said: “We are so excited and pleased to be part of this iniative and for the children to have some ownership of their local area will be great.

"This is a great experience for them to have, especially working with the police as well as other agencies. The enthusiasm for learning and taking part in the mini police has been fantastic so far.

"Every single child has been engaged, including those who aren’t as confident in learning – it’s been great to see.”

As part of the mini police scheme, the children will be visited weekly by their local PCSOs and partner agencies, such as Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, RNLI, the British Army and Royal Air Force Air Cadets, who will be providing classroom input and external community projects.

Sessions will be interactive and cover a wide range of subjects such as water safety, healthy relationships, online safety and many other topics – all of which will be tailored to suit each separate mini police group and the community they live in.

It is then part of their job to tell the rest of the school all about what they have learned – whether this is on a newsletter, noticeboard, website or even in assembly – as they play a very important in helping Derbyshire Constabulary to spread important messages about keeping safe.

Pupils at Spire Junior School have already been getting stuck into their mini police work and were recently shown around a police van, something Mr Shaw says they thoroughly enjoyed.