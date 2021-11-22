Chesterfield students wear odd socks and create kindness tree in support of Anti-Bullying Week

Students at Springwell Community College taking part in Anti-Bullying Week

Springwell Community College in Staveley recently joined celebrations for this year's Anti-Bullying Week, which ran between November 15 and 19 with a ‘One Kind Word’ theme.

The week kicked off with kindness pledges made by the students who also became the ‘I’ in KIND by having their photos taken with a special display.

Elsewhere, there were daily assemblies held by the school’s anti-bullying team – which is led by anti-bullying coordinator Kirsty Bruce – in which they explained the importance of being kind to one another and threw paper aeroplanes around the auditorium, inviting students to write their kind words on to share with the rest of the school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Springwell Community College students took part in a range of activities during Anti-Bullying Week

Later, the students joined to construct a 'Kindness Tree' by writing quotes or words of kindness on leaves, making a colourful and exciting display.

The week, which is coordinated in England and Wales by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, culminated with pupils at Springwell Community College taking part in Odd Socks Day – a fundraising day which ordinarily signifies the start of Anti-Bullying week.

It saw children wear bright and patterned odd socks in solidarity with the Anti-Bullying Alliance day of fundraising, with students also holding a bake sale to bring in funds for the cause.

Students at Springwell Community College taking part in Anti-Bullying Week

The students also joined in to create a 'Kindness Rainbow' which focused on being kind to yourself and had students write kind affirmations, beginning with ‘I Am’.

All funds raised are now to be used to support the anti-bullying efforts at Springwell Community College and the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

Mrs Bruce said: “Students seemed to really enjoy the week, with one commenting that they ‘wish every week was Anti Bullying week’. There were visitors in the college on Friday who commented that the ‘students really lived up to the kind affirmations they gave themselves."

"The student Anti Bullying Ambassadors completed their first ever Anti Bullying Week and have grown so much in their confidence by doing their first events and interacting with their peers about a topic that matters so much to them. In future, they hope to use their new skills and confidence to engage with primary schools in the local area.”