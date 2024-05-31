Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Chesterfield boy who soared to fame after winning the European Gull Screeching Championship in Belgium has landed another award closer to home.

Nine-year-old Cooper Wallace has been presented with the Scouts Commissioner’s Commendation Award for ‘competing in an international event and being an inspiration to all at 1st Highfields (St Andrews) Scouts’.

Charlotte Summers, who leads the Cubs, said: “I’m very proud of him. I’ve never had one of my Cubs get as much recognition and attention as Cooper has managed to do. We’ve had some do little competitions in and around Derbyshire but I’ve never had one go international.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper has been interviewed for numerous television and radio stations in the UK and as far afield as Australia and New Zealand since he became the first English contestant to win the championship in which contestants mimic the sound of a seagull.

Cooper Wallace with the Commissioner's Commendation Award, flanked by Rick Barnett who chairs the 1st Highfields (St Andrews) Scout Group and Charlotte Summers.

This week during his half-term break from Abercrombie Primary School, Cooper, his sister Shelby and their mum and dad Lauren and Andrew were guests of the Natural History Museum in London for the opening of a bird exhibition.

Charlotte said: “All the work that Cooper has been doing with the gull screeching and the fact that he’s been across to Belgium made us approach our District Lead Volunteer Ben Widdowson and say that we wanted to give him an award. Cooper has already achieved his Chief Scout Award which is one of the top awards so we asked whether we could award him the Commissioner’s Commendation Award. Ben thought it was an amazing idea to give Cooper that award and show him how much he was appreciated within Scouting.”

Cooper was presented with his certificate and badge in front of the Cubs, leaders from other sections and his parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad