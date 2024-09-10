Chesterfield's new fish and chip shop is a work of art where owner promises quality and quantity portions
Sandy Singh, who lives in New Whittington, Chesterfield will welcome his first customers through the doors of Spire Fryer on Stephenson Place on Wednesday, September 11.
He said: “I’m really excited and really happy to serve all the Chesterfield people – they are going to love the food.”
Customers will be tempted by freshly cooked cod and haddock. There will also be kebabs, burgers and Pukka Pies.
Sandy, 30, said he chose the location because the only fish and chip shop in the town centre was on the other side of Chesterfield in the Market Place and that his premises were near three bus stops and two taxi ranks.
He said: “Chesterfield is a good place, the people are really nice and they love their food. We are similarly priced to other shops but our quantity will be more.”
Five employees have been recruited for Spire Fryer which will be open every day apart from Monday. The opening times are: Tuesdays to Thursdays – 11am to 2pm and 4pm until 10pm, Fridays to Sundays – 11am through until 10pm.
Initially, the business will operate as a takeaway but there are plans to introduce a delivery service and possibly extend the opening hours until midnight to coincide with pubs’ closing time.
“I’ve plenty of experience in fish and chips,” said Sandy who owned the Sealion Fish Bar in Old Whittington before selling up to visit his family in India for six months. He started in the food industry four years ago at Pizza Hut in Chesterfield where he was a shift manager and then worked at his friend’s fish and chip shop in Lincoln.
HIs new shop is a work of art where giant fish and Chesterfield’s famous Crooked Spire Church have been handpainted onto the interior walls. Sandy said: “The guy who painted them is a really good artist – the paintings were done before I moved in.”
Spire Fryer has no links to Spire Frier, the chip shop which operated at Holywell Cross up until three years ago.
