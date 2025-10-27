Diwali celebrations in north Derbyshire had a special guest – an internationally renowned sand sculptor from India.

Sudam Pradhan, who has his own museum in the Odissa region, travels the globe to build sand sculptures for events and competitions.

He was invited by the Asian Association Chesterfield & NE Derbyshire to our part of the world where he made his mark.

As part of the association’s outreach work, a sand sculpture workshop was held at Grassmoor Pavilion with the help of funding from North East Derbyshire District Council.

Twenty-six children from local schools and some who are home educated attended the free of charge workshop where all materials and refreshments were provided. Sudam demonstrated how to build animals using sand and then the children had a go at making creations such as elephants, whales, turtles, lions and dolphins.

The same sand used for the workshops was then repurposed to build the Crooked Spire model outside the association’s centre in Hasland. Sudam’s creation took four hours and 280g of sand and he was watched by association members, friends and the local community. Two weeks later, the sand sculpture is still standing and looking good.

Emma Hornett, account and charity support officer at the Asian Association Chesterfield & NE Derbyshire, said: “It was an honour to host Sudam here in Chesterfield and bring something totally different to the town. Whilst here Sudam wanted to build something local people could connect with, so it had to be Chesterfield’s most well known landmark! He took real care to make sure he got the ‘crookedness’ of the spire just right!

“The children absolutely loved learning some simple techniques to use the sand to make models and then using them to sculpting their own sand animals.”

As well as sculptures Sudam is also a sand animator. He draws with sand on top of a glass screen, often accompanied by music. His creations can then be projected for an audience to watch which guests did at the association’s annual Diwali Celebration at the Winding Wheel Theatre. Sudam accompanied the dancing with sand drawings covering a range of subjects and topics.