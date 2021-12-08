Chesterfield’s Glass Yard development to feature high-tech glow in the dark paving

Tim Turner of Blue Deer Ltd and Sarah Newstead of Tarmac Ltd pictured with the glow in the dark pavement

Building materials giant Tarmac has teamed up with developers Blue Deer Ltd to install its Toptint Glow solution on the main walkways and first-floor balconies around the mixed-use development off Sheffield Road.

The Toptint Glow system, which uses Chryso's Lumintech technology, is a decorative concrete that uses light-sensitive chippings which glow and help illuminate areas such as footpaths, cycleways and pedestrian areas.

It is the first time that this type of material has been used on a commercial development project anywhere in the UK.

Glanville Norman, product development manager at Tarmac, said: “New developments such as the Glass Yard or other existing high-profile sites often require something visually distinctive that will set them apart, and we’re always looking to develop new and exciting materials that can complement bold design.

“This is the first time that Toptint Glow has been used on a major commercial development and we were delighted to be able to propose a solution that not only has high aesthetic and environmental quality but also helped to improve safety and visibility.”

Incorporating recycled composite luminescent chippings with a matching coloured concrete mix, the system provides an end result which not only picks up and emits light after dark but also delivers a long-lasting and durable surface to walk or cycle on.

Tim Turner, managing director of Blue Deer Ltd, said: “One of the key principles of our design at the Glass Yard was to introduce a new kind of working environment that is exciting, safe and sustainable and one that people enjoy travelling to and working within.”

“We challenged Tarmac to come up with something that was a bit different for the central walkways and were impressed by Toptint Glow, as it gave us something that was durable but also serves as a design feature that puts a smile on people’s faces.”

Cara Construction started work at The Glass Yard in March 2020 and the project is expected to be completed before the end of the year.