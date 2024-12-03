Chesterfield's former education centre is going to auction with guide price of £350,000
The substantial property – on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor – has a guide price of £350,000 and will be auctioned on behalf of Derbyshire County Council on Tuesday, December 10.
Known as the Peter Webster Centre, the Victorian building is currently configured as separate offices/classrooms, arranged in a horseshoe shape around a central courtyard providing parking.
The total site area extends to approximately 1.03 acres.
SDL Property Auctions will be conducting the auction.
Cash-strapped Derbyshire County Council sold its former adult social care offices Reservoir House on West Street, Chesterfield for £720,000 earlier this year. Developer Propco Ltd has submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council to convert the property into 36 apartments.