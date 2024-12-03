A former community education centre in Chesterfield is to go under the hammer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The substantial property – on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor – has a guide price of £350,000 and will be auctioned on behalf of Derbyshire County Council on Tuesday, December 10.

Known as the Peter Webster Centre, the Victorian building is currently configured as separate offices/classrooms, arranged in a horseshoe shape around a central courtyard providing parking.

The total site area extends to approximately 1.03 acres.

The Peter Webster Centre has a guide price of £350,000 at auction.

SDL Property Auctions will be conducting the auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash-strapped Derbyshire County Council sold its former adult social care offices Reservoir House on West Street, Chesterfield for £720,000 earlier this year. Developer Propco Ltd has submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council to convert the property into 36 apartments.