Chesterfield's former education centre is going to auction with guide price of £350,000

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 23:14 BST
A former community education centre in Chesterfield is to go under the hammer.

The substantial property – on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor – has a guide price of £350,000 and will be auctioned on behalf of Derbyshire County Council on Tuesday, December 10.

Known as the Peter Webster Centre, the Victorian building is currently configured as separate offices/classrooms, arranged in a horseshoe shape around a central courtyard providing parking.

The total site area extends to approximately 1.03 acres.

The Peter Webster Centre has a guide price of £350,000 at auction.placeholder image
The Peter Webster Centre has a guide price of £350,000 at auction.

SDL Property Auctions will be conducting the auction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cash-strapped Derbyshire County Council sold its former adult social care offices Reservoir House on West Street, Chesterfield for £720,000 earlier this year. Developer Propco Ltd has submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council to convert the property into 36 apartments.

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire County CouncilVictorianWest StreetChesterfield Borough Council
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice