Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cash-strapped Derbyshire County Council has sold its former adult social care service offices near Chesterfield town centre for £720,000 as it continues with efforts to rationalise its assets, become more efficient and save money

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservative-controlled council is addressing a number of saving measures to balance an estimated budget deficit of more than £39m for the 2024/25 financial year, including considering its property and land assets - not least the proposed conversion of its headquarters County Hall, on Bank Road, Matlock, into a hotel and offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in one of the council’s latest moves, it has sold Reservoir House, on West Street, near Chesterfield town centre, for £720,000 and developer Propco Ltd has submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council to convert the property into 36 apartments.

Derbyshire County Council’s Executive Director of Corporate Services and Transformation, Joe O’ Sullivan, has stated: “Continuing to rationalise the council’s property portfolio will be a key focus, so that it is an affordable size and can also support dynamic service delivery.”

Reservoir House, On West Street, Chesterfield

The vacant Reservoir House – which sits on a 1.2acre site on West Street and was previously occupied by the county council’s social services department – was recently sold at an SDL Property auction for £720,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developer Propco Ltd subsequently submitted a planning application on August 2 to Chesterfield Borough Council for its planning committee to consider granting permission in the near future to allow the former offices to be changed into 36 residential flats on the ground and first floors.

SDL Property Auctions stated that Reservoir House comprises former council offices and the site extends to 0.486 hectares and sits within a residential area within walking distance of Chesterfield town centre.

The county council announced in July, 2023, that it aimed to close all 10 of its Chesterfield area offices and move over 500 staff members into one new building to save money with the new office block located on Dock Walk, off Boythorpe Road, in the town, which used to be occupied by the Royal Mail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10 Chesterfield county council office buildings earmarked for closure included Reservoir House as well as Market Hall offices, School Road, the former Hasland Youth Centre, The Peter Webster Centre, The Hunloke Centre, Brimington Centre, Chesterfield Community Centre on Tontine Road, High Street in Staveley and the Clay Cross Resource Centre.

The county council has also earmarked 2.22 acres of land including a council employees’ car park and a former playing field off Cavendish Road, in Matlock, for sale and development to help offset multi-million pound funding cuts.

Derbyshire County Council has stated that it has been struggling due to reduced Government funding, the financial impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation rates, rising costs, the cost of living crisis, and a growing demand on services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also stated that it is considering the sale and conversion of its headquarters at County Hall, in Matlock, into a hotel, homes and offices now that less than a third of the building is occupied by staff following changes in working patterns.

In addition, the council has stated that it has been working hard to review and rationalise its land and building assets to also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.