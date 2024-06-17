Chesterfield's dumped contender teases possible return to Love Island
Sam said: “I think it would only be right if I got put back in – it would be a massive twist for the whole season.”
The hairdresser’s parting shot to islanders was “I’ll see you all later.” Sam was dumped for The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex just 24 hours into the series.
Viewers demanded Sam’s swift return as his number of social media followers more than doubled following his exit.
However, if Sam does go back to Love Island there is no likelihood of him kindling a romantic relationship with Samantha Kenny with whom he was originally paired. Sam told OK magazine: “The only person I’d say I struggled to get on with was Samantha. Straight from the start, there was a barrier there which was hard for me because I get on with everybody. When we were having conversations it was more like me asking questions about her but never her interested in me.”
Samantha’s interest in Joey is now threatened by the arrival of the TOWIE star’s ex, a model called Grace Jackson. The pair were spotted snogging during a sleepover break in the episode shown last night (Sunday).
With another six weeks to go, anything can happen. But Sam predicts that Welsh couple Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel will be this year’s Love Island winners. He said: “They are a good match.”
Sam shared an insight into life in the villa where there are no clocks so the couples don’t know what time they go to bed or wake up. The only thing he requested on the food and drink front was Yorkshire Tea bags but he didn’t get them. “I was fuming!” he said.
The 23-year-old is contemplating another tattoo to mark his time on Love Island and has suggested ‘Quickest dump’ or “Less than 24 hours.”
Love Island is screened on ITV2 and ITVX from Sunday to Friday at 9pm with unseen highlights on Saturday at 9pm.
