Love Island fans demand return of Chesterfield man who was dumped for Joey Essex
Speculation is rife that Sam Taylor will be back on the show after his “see you all in a bit” comment as he left the Spanish villa in the episode shown last night (Tuesday).
Viewers reckon that a surprise twist will see Sam return after Molly Marsh was axed in similar circumstances last year, only to make her comeback a few weeks later.
Taking to Twitter, Rena posted: “If you don’t bring him back we’re not watching. You brought Molly back even though no-one liked her so you can do that for us.”
On the Derbyshire TImes Facebook page, Saz Jean said: “He seemed lovely, such a shame hope he gets chance to go back in.” Viky Mudds commented: “He seems to be popular with viewers; so hoping he goes back in...I'm sure he'll do well enough without going further in the programme either way.”
Demi Naomi Sayers posted: “Sam’s such a lovely lad! He did my hair a few years ago!”
Fans thought Sam had been treated harshly. Martina Mooney posted on X: “Very cruel. To have him in just for one day and then be dumped. Not right in my book. Deserves better.” Alien Supara wrote: “If we wanted to see Joey on TV, we’d just watch Ex on the Beach re-runs. Pointless having him in and even more pointless getting rid of an islander for him.”
The Only Way Is Essex star Joey looks like courting more controversy. After stealing Sam’s girl, Samantha Kenny, he looks to be getting closer to dancer and personal shopper Harriett Blackmore in the episode which goes out tonight at 9pm on ITV, ITV2, ITVX and STV.
