Fans of TV dating show Love Island are demanding the swift return of a Chesterfield man who was dumped from the series after his girl caught the eye of celebrity contestant Joey Essex.

Speculation is rife that Sam Taylor will be back on the show after his “see you all in a bit” comment as he left the Spanish villa in the episode shown last night (Tuesday).

Viewers reckon that a surprise twist will see Sam return after Molly Marsh was axed in similar circumstances last year, only to make her comeback a few weeks later.

Taking to Twitter, Rena posted: “If you don’t bring him back we’re not watching. You brought Molly back even though no-one liked her so you can do that for us.”

Love Island fans are demanding the return of Chesterfield contender Sam Taylor who was dumped on the second day of the programme.

On the Derbyshire TImes Facebook page, Saz Jean said: “He seemed lovely, such a shame hope he gets chance to go back in.” Viky Mudds commented: “He seems to be popular with viewers; so hoping he goes back in...I'm sure he'll do well enough without going further in the programme either way.”

Demi Naomi Sayers posted: “Sam’s such a lovely lad! He did my hair a few years ago!”

Fans thought Sam had been treated harshly. Martina Mooney posted on X: “Very cruel. To have him in just for one day and then be dumped. Not right in my book. Deserves better.” Alien Supara wrote: “If we wanted to see Joey on TV, we’d just watch Ex on the Beach re-runs. Pointless having him in and even more pointless getting rid of an islander for him.”

