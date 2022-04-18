Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel bids to raise more money for people of Ukraine

The hotel, which has been flying the Ukrainian flag, held an event on Friday, March 11 which has so far raised £1,000 for the British Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Now the venue hopes to repeat this success with another fundraiser on Friday, April 22, in which 100 per cent of proceeds from any coffee, tea or Franklin&Sons soft drink purchased at the Cocina restaurant will be going to the appeal.

Casa Hotel, Chesterfield, is holding an event to aid the people of Ukraine.

The initiative will also be held at the Red Lion at Peak Edge hotel, owned by the same group, on the same day.

Staff at the Global Brands office will be wearing yellow and blue on the day, with a suggested donation of £5.

Casa and Global Brands’ owner Steve Perez previously said he will personally match every donation raised in the office.