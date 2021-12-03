Chesterfield’s Brampton Manor to hold German Christmas markets

Traders and craftspeople have been given free stalls at the Chesterfield venue to sell their wares to the public and heated igloos are being provided free of charge on a pre-booked or first-come first-served basis. Bookings can be made by emailing [email protected]

German specialities – such as Bratwurst, Stollen and Weissbier – as well as mulled wine and cinnamon hot chocolate will be be served along with other hot food and drinks.

Brampton Manor's Christmas igloo village.

Live music is provided by local Bluebird Ami Evans and she will be joined by Santa at 4pm on Sunday to officially open the event for this season.

Markets are being held every Thursday evening from 6pm and Sunday from 2pm and there are still a few places for stallholders available – email [email protected] for information.

There are live local music artists at every Christmas market and Santa visits every Sunday. He returns to Brampton Manor for his much-loved Supper and Storytime on December 15 and 22 and his annual Christmas Eve singalong with Andy Booth’s Choir.

Craig Lynch, of Brampton Manor, said: “After last year’s cancellation and the recent news surrounding Covid we are delighted we are able to provide a Covid-secure experience and support local traders who, like us, have had a thin couple of years.

“The support we have received from the local council during Covid means we are able to offer the heated igloos free of charge to our visitors,” he added.