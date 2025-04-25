Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield’s very own Seagull Boy is on his way to Belgium to defend his European title this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten-year-old Cooper Wallace, who won the European Gull Screening Championship 2024 in Depanne, has a formidable opponent in his little sister, Shelby, who will be entering the competition for the first time.

Cooper said: “I’m going to do my best. Shelby’s got quite a good chance as well. I’ve not really been helping her with it, she’s done it herself."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His seven-year-old sister, now known as Seagurl, said that she felt good about the competition. When asked whether she would win, Shelby replied: “Maybe”, before unleashing her seagull cry!

Cooper and Shelby Wallace from Chesterfield are competing in the European Gull Screeching Championships in Belgium, which Cooper won in 2024.

Shelby, 7, amazed her family last August on a trip to Osea Leisure Park in Essex where Cooper was invited to judge a seagull competition. Their mum Lauren said: “They asked for anyone who wanted to go on stage and do a seagull noise and Shelby jumped at it. We didn’t know she could do the noise. Cooper won’t share his secret on how to do it but Shelby has definitely been learning from him.”

The past 12 months have been a whirlwind for the Wallaces since Cooper won the championship. They’ve been interviewed for countless TV and radio stations, met stars including Vernon Kay and Olly Alexander and travelled to Germany for a celebrity TV programme. Cooper rounded off 2024 by filming for The National Lottery New Year’s Big Bash.

Cooper said: “It’s been the most amazing year I’ve ever had. I’ve been all around the country and to different countries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelby and Cooper, who are pupils at Abercrombie Primary School, have been given a couple of days off lessons for the big competition in Belgium. They will be cheered on by their dad Andrew, mum Lauren and grandparents David and Lyn Charlesworth who are travelling with them. The family set off at 7am today (Friday) and will be back in Chesterfield on Monday evening.