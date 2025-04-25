Chesterfield's award-winning Seagull Boy is up against his sister Seagurl as he defends European gull screech champion title
Ten-year-old Cooper Wallace, who won the European Gull Screening Championship 2024 in Depanne, has a formidable opponent in his little sister, Shelby, who will be entering the competition for the first time.
Cooper said: “I’m going to do my best. Shelby’s got quite a good chance as well. I’ve not really been helping her with it, she’s done it herself."
His seven-year-old sister, now known as Seagurl, said that she felt good about the competition. When asked whether she would win, Shelby replied: “Maybe”, before unleashing her seagull cry!
Shelby, 7, amazed her family last August on a trip to Osea Leisure Park in Essex where Cooper was invited to judge a seagull competition. Their mum Lauren said: “They asked for anyone who wanted to go on stage and do a seagull noise and Shelby jumped at it. We didn’t know she could do the noise. Cooper won’t share his secret on how to do it but Shelby has definitely been learning from him.”
The past 12 months have been a whirlwind for the Wallaces since Cooper won the championship. They’ve been interviewed for countless TV and radio stations, met stars including Vernon Kay and Olly Alexander and travelled to Germany for a celebrity TV programme. Cooper rounded off 2024 by filming for The National Lottery New Year’s Big Bash.
Cooper said: “It’s been the most amazing year I’ve ever had. I’ve been all around the country and to different countries.”
Shelby and Cooper, who are pupils at Abercrombie Primary School, have been given a couple of days off lessons for the big competition in Belgium. They will be cheered on by their dad Andrew, mum Lauren and grandparents David and Lyn Charlesworth who are travelling with them. The family set off at 7am today (Friday) and will be back in Chesterfield on Monday evening.
