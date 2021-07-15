Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospicecare raises £117,000 to fund its services through forget-me-not flower appeal

The charity launched the appeal in May and since then 3,194 flowers have been dedicated in memory of loved ones who have passed away – with supporters receiving a custom-made flower in return.

There was a suggested donation of £25 for the keep-sake token and a display for the forget-me-nots was held at Chatsworth House for residents to visit and get the chance to see their hand-crafted flowers in bloom.

The charity, which provides specialist end of life care to patients with complex palliative care needs across North Derbyshire, said they have been “overwhelmed” by the response from the community.

Ashgate’s chief executive Barbara-Anne Walker at the display at Chatsworth.

Head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospicecare Jack Wood said: “We are so grateful to all of our wonderful supporters who dedicated a flower and helped to raise vital funds for the hospice.

“Over the course of the appeal we have had the privilege to speak to many of our supporters who have shared emotional stories about the people they are remembering.

"It is an honour to be able to provide our community a way for them to mourn and celebrate the lives of their loved ones in a meaningful way.”

Throughout June, thousands of visitors enjoyed visiting the flowers which were on display within the grounds of Chatsworth.

Over 3,000 flowers have been dedicated to loved ones and raised over £117,000 for the charity.

Jack added: “We want to say a huge thank you to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire for hosting our flower display within the picturesque grounds of Chatsworth and to our sponsors Graysons Solicitors who have supported us every step of the way.

“We hope that everyone who has received a flower loves them as much as we do.

"Every penny raised helps to fund our specialist round-the-clock care to support families across North Derbyshire living with a life-limiting illness.”

There are still a small number of the limited-edition flowers left according to the charity.

Supporters are encouraged to act quickly to secure one of the forget-me-nots in memory of someone special.

To dedicate a flower, visit www.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk/forget-me-not or call the fundraising team on 01246 567250.